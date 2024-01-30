The 2025 Mazda CX-70 Is a Sharp-Looking Two-Row CX-90

Mazda is expanding its crossover lineup by compressing its biggest offering. Wearing a brand new nameplate, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 is essentially a two-row version of the three-row CX-90.

Sporting essentially the same design inside and out as the former, the CX-70 slots beneath that CX-90 and the compact CX-50. It also mimics its bigger three-row brother when it comes to powertrains. Buyers can choose between a 3.3-liter turbo straight-six mild hybrid or a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid. This means all CX-70s will be electrified to some degree.

Mazda

There's room for five, remote-folding rear seats that have been implemented for the first time in a Mazda, and also a new compartment underneath the trunk for valuables or items that you'd like to keep away from prying eyes.

As for tech, a new Unresponsive Driver Support system can detect if the driver is unresponsive to escalating alerts and stop the vehicle while Amazon Alexa comes to a Mazda crossover for the first time.

Mazda

Having spent a week with the CX-90 recently, I can attest to that car's refined, athletic driving demeanor and near-luxury feel. Considering the CX-70 uses the same powertrains and platform, it should be another solid addition to Mazda's lineup, bringing that same style, quality, and driving excellence to a smaller, presumably less expensive product for those who don't need all that room.

Even if you don't care about crossovers, though, the CX-70 justifies its existence in my book by giving us this great photograph of it towing a Cosmo. Because towing a 911 with your Cayenne is bourgeois anyway; this is the one-brand, two-car combo you want.

Official pricing has yet to be announced but interpolating between the $30,000 CX-50 and $40,000 CX-90, we expect the 2025 Mazda CX-70 to start right around $35,000.

Mazda