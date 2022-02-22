2023 Mazda CX-60: First Official Look at the RWD, Plug-In Hybrid SUV

Two weeks ahead of its scheduled reveal, Mazda has released a brief first look at the new CX-60. Confirmed to be rear-wheel drive, Mazda's latest crossover will be a plug-in hybrid vehicle built in Japan. And speaking of, the automaker has opted to use lots of Japanese words and ideologies in describing the CX-60's design, as has become the company's M.O.

A "Kaichô"-inspired interior uses a blend of materials like maple wood, Nappa leather, Japanese textiles, and chrome. "Musubu" stitching on the dash can be seen in a teaser shot of the CX-60s interior and really does look quite different from what we're used to, as far as automotive interior stitching goes. The dash itself—as in the two sections said stitching is appearing to hold together—looks to be some sort of fabric instead of the regular plastic. Also peep the swanky-looking door card that's decked out in what looks like wood, metallic trim, and the same fabric that adorns the dashboard.