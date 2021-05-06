Ohio Politician’s Fake Zoom Background Can’t Hide That He’s Driving

This past year, pretty much everyone struggled with one form of video call trouble or another. Forgetting to unmute oneself before talking, appearing on camera looking like a sewer rat (me), or using backgrounds that don't obscure your disheveled housemates. Or, in the case of Ohio state Senator Andrew Brenner, using a background that couldn't hide that he was splitting his attention between duties as a legislator and driving. Y'know, two things that deserve his undivided attention.

Brenner, a first-term Republican state senator, attended Monday's brief convening of the Ohio Controlling Board on a video call with his fellow legislators, most of whom called in from their homes. The Godwin's law-invoking Brenner, however, called in from his car which was initially parked, but after fiddling with his phone and activating an office-esque background, Brenner began to drive. Even if his background's faulty cropping obscured his moving surroundings, his main focus would've been given away by the presence of a seatbelt and the regular diversion of his eyes.