Mercedes-Benz EQS Virtual Test Drive: Some Things Just Don't Work Over a Video Call

As the lone Brit on a U.S.-based automotive news and culture site, I obviously realize the majority of driving opportunities won't fall my side of the Atlantic. That's cool—it's not as though anyone in the UK is really allowed to drive anywhere at the minute. And I still get to indulge myself with everything under the hood and on-track. Still, when the chance came up to have a go in the new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury flagship sedan, I fired back an email straight away. Of course dudes, when and where? Well, the when was this Tuesday. The where was Microsoft Teams. In these tricky times, you see, you can't exactly get flown out to Germany to slide, glamourously, into the luxury interior of the EQS, crack out a half-hour of driving and be sent on your way for an embargoed review, so Mercedes found some other solutions to get a feel for the car. I don't want to totally dunk on that because clearly a lot of thought and work had gone into it, but if the rise of infotainment wasn't a blunt enough gaze into the Black Mirror, this felt like an episode outline that really hammered that home.

Mercedes-Benz The car IRL

And the EQS is very much the car of The Future. An all-new model riding on an all-new electric platform, it's meant to be the high-tech flagship you'd expect with an "S" in the name. It's expected to have concept car looks, a range of nearly 500 miles on Europe's WLTP testing cycle, an output close to 500 horsepower, and the intense Hyperscreen dashboard—fully 2.6 square feet of digital touch screen, a HUD and augmented reality. Whereas the EQC crossover has been a bit of a flop, the EQS should be a true Tesla-fighter in traditional S-Class fashion with loads of innovative tech that may or may not trickle down to cheaper cars someday.

Mercedes-Benz The Hyperscreen.

In that vein, a "virtual test drive" is kind of fitting. I'm not absolutely sure anyone, Mercedes itself included, knew what that really entailed, though. Definitely not me, beforehand. It might sound like having a crack on the car in iRacing, which I'd be fully up for. It doesn't give a massively accurate sense, maybe but you could have some questionably fun times on Twitch. Maybe realizing unleashing its luxury sedan to gamers wasn't the angle they wanted to go for, Mercedes instead opted for a co-drive; I was the virtual passenger in a car being driven by one of its experts, who could discuss everything about the EQS with me on a short trip around (I think) the roads near its factory. It wasn't that easy to work out exactly where anything was, to be honest, other than that the late afternoon sunlight looked like the kind of golden hour that is really nice to drive in, without rush hour traffic. I couldn't adjust my view or see out the windshield, just gaze into the Hyperscreen that sits like a shard of some space relic you probably shouldn't touch, across the whole dash. Full disclosure: there were a few things that made me uniquely poorly-placed for this whole thing. One of which is that about five minutes before the call was due to start I remembered that, like any London resident, the only thing I fear more than getting into an Uber to realize they've got talk radio on is when the driver starts chatting to me. Obviously, there are the regular anxieties about this, like having to have some kind of weird political discussion but I have another one: I'm pretty much deaf if I can't lipread you. I've spent way too much of my life standing next to race cars and to be honest, I wouldn't trade it back to be able to hear mediocre guitar chug but it is a problem when someone facing away from me starts talking, with background noise.

Mercedes The EQS concept from 2019.