Here’s Your First Look at Mazda’s RWD-Based SUVs

Mazda just showed its all-new CX-50 to the world a day ago. Essentially a more chiseled, off-road-focused version of the CX-5, it's part of a bigger push to move Mazda up-market. An even larger part of this initiative—literally—is its enlarged cousin the CX-60, a vehicle that has yet to be released and which we know little about. Thanks to a sneaky photographer, though, that's changed.

Mazda's new two-row SUV has been caught on video completely undisguised during a photoshoot in Japan. Both a white car and one painted in Mazda's eye-catching Soul Red were captured on film in reasonably high resolution. Only the front three-quarters of the cars were recorded in detail, but it's better than nothing.