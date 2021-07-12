Next Mazda CX-5 Could Get a Mild-Hybrid Straight-Six

Mazda's new large vehicle architecture that these engines will occupy is, by default, a rear-drive one, though it's capable of all-wheel-drive too. The latter's all but a certainty for the CX-5 crossover, though the slightly thriftier (not to mention driftier) former may remain an option. And while it'll be plenty porky as a CUV, it should still handle respectably with double-wishbone suspension.

Transmission options for the next Mazda CX-5 have not been specified, though they might include the eight-speed automatic for which Mazda filed a patent in early 2020, as Autoblog noted. Just don't hold your breath for a manual—the CX-5 is, after all, a family car.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com