Mazda’s Unleashing New Crossovers With Inline-Six, Hybrid Variants

Mazda confirmed late on Wednesday that it's expanding its crossover lineup in North America, and at least two family-haulers will ride on the automaker's new longitudinal platform. That's the one we talked about before with the inline-six engine and plug-in hybrid power availability, plus double-wishbone front suspension. Pretty clearly, this is Mazda continuing its push up-market, and while it's still introducing more budget-friendly models, its bread and butter will be these larger luxury vehicles.

Come November, Mazda will unveil its CX-50 crossover—that comes directly from Mazda, by the way. The manufacturer put out a press release announcing these new lineup additions, disclosing their model names as well as the platforms they'll be based on. The CX-50 will ride on the same architecture as the current CX-30 and Mazda3, so it'll have all-wheel drive. It'll also be built here in the United States at the new Mazda Toyota joint factory in Huntsville, Alabama.

Larger CX-70 and CX-90 models will be underpinned by the aforementioned longitudinal platform, coming in two- and three-row guises respectively. Mazda locked in the details regarding a straight-six engine and 48-volt plug-in hybrid powertrains, though we don't know any performance figures right now. It's safe to assume a healthy leap over the 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder in Mazda's current CX-5 and CX-9.