Bugatti Builds a Self-Leveling Carbon Fiber Pool Table for Its Yacht-Owning Clients

The problem of billiard balls rolling around at sea, clearly, is a common one that the free market needs to address. Fortunately for those of you privileged enough to have encountered this problem, it already has, strangely via Bugatti, maker of hypercars and hideous furniture. Bugatti's self-leveling pool table breaks the mold for branded car company accessories, however, in the sense that it's actually kind of cool.

Made in partnership with the Spanish composites artisans of IXO, Bugatti's branded pool table is constructed from a frame of machined aluminum and titanium before being wrapped in carbon fiber. Its ball pockets are hewn from stainless steel and secured with titanium fasteners and lined in leather, while the side drawers have brushed, anodized aluminum paneling. Each table comes with a small, machined-aluminum box that in its plush leather insides houses a USB drive containing photos and video of the table's manufacturing process.