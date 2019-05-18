Possible Mazdaspeed3 Hatch and Sedan Prototypes Spotted in Heavy Camouflage

Camouflaged Mazda test mules have been photographed on the back of a car carrier, leading to speculation that the vehicles are prototypes for an upcoming sports sedan or hot hatchback based on the new generation Mazda3.

The above photograph was taken by Reddit user Disconaut, who says they were driving to Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15 when they sighted the vehicles and snapped a photo. Based on visible details on the hatchback's rear bumper, we can tell that the vehicle is a 2019 Mazda3 hatchback, while the photo's source says the sedan in front of it—barely visible in the picture—was a 2019 Mazda3 sedan, based on what they could see of the grille. The design of the vehicle's taillights matches that description, supporting this assertion.