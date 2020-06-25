Hear the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo Before We See It in July

This new, more powerful drivetrain for the Mazda3 was portended a few weeks back by documents allegedly leaked from a dealer, which specified the introduction of a turbo engine for the 2021 model year. The most likely candidate is Mazda's 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine from its larger crossovers, where it produces 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. These would be plenty for a front-drive car to reign in, though the aforementioned dealer documents suggest power could be split across four wheels via all-wheel drive. Mazda3 program manager Kota Beppu went on record last Spring stating that a more powerful Mazda3 could use such a system to eliminate torque steer, further pointing to AWD's availability on the turbo Mazda3.

As for whether these will transform the Mazda3 into the hot hatch it could be, there's no telling yet. Nothing indicates the turbo powertrain and AWD will be available with a manual transmission, though those dealer docs again offer a tiny glimmer of hope in the form of "PP" option. In all likelihood, that stands for the "Premium Package" already available, but we won't tell you not to dream of it meaning "Performance Package."

