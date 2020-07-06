2021 Mazda3 Turbo Specs Revealed: 227 HP, 310 LB-FT and AWD

Unfortunately, Barbeyto reportedly made no mention of a manual transmission in conjunction with this engine, meaning it will likely remain an option exclusive to the front-drive, top-trim Premium Package model, whose 186-horsepower 2.5-liter doesn't quite scratch the power itch. Fortunately, the 2.5 turbo at its reported power levels ought to, though not as thoroughly as it could, as those familiar with Mazda's other products will remember that a similar engine in Mazda's CX-5 and CX-9 makes 250 horsepower rather than 227.

If the Mazda3's turbo engine ends up mechanically similar or identical to those from the crossovers, a quick ECU re-flash should be all that's needed to unlock that extra 23 horsepower. Assuming Mazda doesn't offer such an upgrade itself, which it could if allegedly leaked dealer documents that outlined a "PP" option for the 2021 model year signal the availability of a Performance Package. Our money was on that standing for "Premium Package" at the time, but Lord knows we're overdue for some good news in 2020, and perhaps Mazda will deliver some at last with the 2021 Mazda3 turbo's English reveal this Wednesday.

