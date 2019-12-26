This Tracked Suzuki Plow Truck for Sale Is All You Need to Conquer the Snowiest of Winters

The powertrain is modest, with just 660cc of engine displacement. It runs on gasoline and sends power to a four-speed manual transmission, which at last transfers output to all four wheels (or tracks). All in all, the truck has accumulated just 62,000 miles. The listing claims that four normal wheels and tires are included, making the Suzuki street legal. See where we're going with this?

Multiple accessories sweeten the deal, including the 80-inch hydraulic Meyers plow that's mounted at the front. There's also a cargo rack fitted to the roof and an available Curtis stainless sander. The bed itself has been lined to fight against harsh winter conditions, and the tailgate and dump sides are all removable in the name of utility.