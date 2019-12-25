This $750K 'Ferrari of Snowplows' Clears an Airport Runway In Just 15 Minutes

It used to take the Indianapolis International Airport around 45 minutes just to clear one runway of snow. That wasn't cutting it, so the airport went bigger and cut down its plow time to just a third of what it was. How'd it do that?

Meet the insanely huge MB5. Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez described these as the "Ferrari of Snowplows" to the Indianapolis Star, with each plow costing $750,000.

With these, the Indy Star says it takes as little as 15 minutes to clear a runway, drastically reducing the airport's downtime during the busy holiday season. Local station RTV6 reported that it can take around 30 minutes to finish up, but still, that's a huge improvement that Director of Operations and Maintenance Matt Lewis describes as "night and day" over the old snow removal procedure.

Previously, the airport relied on dump trucks with plow attachments, but they simply weren't up to snuff. Indianapolis' longest runway is 11,200 feet long and the city gets an average of 25 inches of snow per year, per RTV6.

The MB5, on the other hand, is purpose-built to get snow out of the way. It features a 24-foot-wide plow up front as well as a 22-foot-wide broom on the back. Two fuel tanks that hold a combined 75 gallons of diesel feed the two engines that power these beasts.