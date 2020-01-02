Giant Tumbleweeds Bury Dozens of Cars on Washington State Highway

If you learn nothing else today, stick this tidbit in your pocket: Washington state, despite having some of the heaviest rainfall totals in the nation, also has a high desert area with dry and windy weather. And on New Year’s Eve, those conditions joined forces to create a tsunami of tumbleweeds that wreaked havoc on a highway in the south-central part of the state.

High winds caused poor visibility on portions of a Washington state highway, forcing drivers to slow down and eventually come to a stop. Once that happened, giant tumbleweeds blew onto the highway and surrounded cars with such force that several people were actually trapped in their vehicles. It's like these tumbleweeds actually plotted against humans—it's stuff straight out of a scary movie. The onslaught was bad enough to stop semi-trucks in their tracks and even required highway crews to use large snowplows to clear the roadways.