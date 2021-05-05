Watch a Modded Snowmobile Keep Up With a Hayabusa at the Drag Strip

Motorsport's origins are fairly straightforward; one person had a thing with an engine, so did someone they knew, and one of them said to the other, "bet mine's faster." We've rolled with that since then, competing with one another in everything from cars to motorcycles, planes, and apparently, even snowmobiles, some of which have been so heavily modified they can keep up with the most mythical motorcycle out there; the Suzuki Hayabusa.

One such snowmobile is the 1999 Ski-Doo Mach Z 800 owned by Wisconsinite Brian Lamb, who has heavily modified his for drag racing on asphalt (and maybe other surfaces too). This naturally involved not just swapping its steering skids for wheels, but enhancing its 809-cc Rotax inline-three, which, because it's a two-stroke, is rated at 148 horsepower from the factory. In Lamb's Ski-Doo, it's producing far more, however, with carburetors reportedly bored from 38 mm out to 40.5, a 60-horsepower shot of nitrous oxide, and to take advantage of these, 112-octane race gas.