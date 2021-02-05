2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: The Iconic Superbike Is Finally New Again After 13 Years

The Hayabusa's new Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (or SIRS for short) features multiple selectable settings for Power Mode, Traction Control, Engine Brake Control, the Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, and Anti-Lift Control. Launch Control can be set to hold the engine at 4,000, 6,000, or 8,000 rpm. The system also features an Active Speed Limiter which, as its name suggests, lets the rider cap their speed, a first for production motorcycles apparently.
The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be available in Europe by the end of February with North American and Japanese sales starting soon after. In the meantime, here's a 22-minute, Suzuki-provided deep-dive into the company's latest and greatest motorbike.