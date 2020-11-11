A Turbo Hayabusa-Powered Willys Jeep Is Enough to Make You Forget LS Swaps Forever

Has anyone else stopped caring about thousand-horsepower LS- and K-swaps? Sure, the result is great, but it's hardly revolutionary. Instead, in this jaded internet world, we need something nobody has done before. Something like...a Suzuki Hayabusa-swapped Willys Jeep.

The project of a fellow who goes by the name DJ on his YouTube channel Limitliss, this Willy-busa (forgive me) has been in the works for over a year, and with the exception of the cowl behind the hood, almost every component has been produced by hand. That goes for everything from its boxed steel frame and sheet metal body to all the piping and ducting on its Suzuki-sourced four-cylinder. In all, the 1.3-liter produces more than triple the stock 2.2-liter Go Devil's 60 horsepower in naturally aspirated form. With a modestly sized turbo on it, however, and all the forged internals, engine management, and intercooling needed to support it, this motor has the capacity for 800 horse—more than 13 times the factory output.