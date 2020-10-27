Terrifying Early Drag Racers Really Had the Rear Differential In the Driver's Crotch

It's widely accepted today that the best place for a racing driver is in front of the hot, combustible drivetrain. In the early days of racing, however, when safety was an afterthought, any risk was worth taking in the pursuit of victory—even if it meant cradling parts prone to violent failure in the driver's lap. Such was the case with some early-day, cockpit-aft dragsters called "slingshots."

Pioneered in 1954 by Mickey Thompson's Panorama City Special, slingshots situated the driver behind the rear axle, increasing weight over the drive wheels to maximize traction. As you can see in the photo above, the contraption looks so dangerous it's borderline comical—prompting folks to question the veracity of images depicting it. But let me tell you, it's real.

Drivers typically extended their legs over the rear axle to access the pedals, rather than under, as leg-under designs were hard to get into, never mind out of in hurry—sort of how you'd be if you were on fire without a Nomex suit on.

The example depicted here would've been especially tricky, with the driver's knees being ahead of the axle—it's speculated to be an ultra-light slingshot called the Underdog, which Hotrod has a good highlight on.