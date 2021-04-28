Sleeper Ford Flex Embarrasses a 702-HP Ram 1500 TRX at the Drag Strip

Halfway between a crossover and a wagon, the Ford Flex was an odd car, one that in some cases had one hell of an engine under the hood. With a handful of mods, Ford's 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 can generate plenty more power than from the factory, making the many models powered by these motors potential sleepers, capable of embarrassing far flashier vehicles. Like, for example, a Ram 1500 TRX, as the owner of one learned by trying to race a Flex EcoBoost at the drag strip.

The apex predator of pickups was recently depicted being conquered in a video circulating social media, wherein a tuned Flex simply outruns the colossal Ram. In the video's description, ownership of the Flex is attributed to one "David Dekard," and a quick search on Instagram led us to the page of a Michigan Ford dealer's service advisor, whose feed is littered with pictures of a familiar-looking silver Flex.