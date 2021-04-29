Man Wins a 2006 Mitsubishi Evo IX and Totals It the Next Day

There's a part in Tokyo Drift when Han brings Sean to his dope car lair for the first time and nonchalantly says, "The red Evo's yours." Well, for one U.K. man that fantasy came to life when he actually did win a red Evo, although his story didn't end quite as heroically as the one depicted in what The Drive deputy editor Kristen Lee declared as the best Fast & Furious movie. A couple of days ago, Dream Car Giveaways in the U.K. did what it appears to do regularly and gave away a dream car. In this case, a shiny, red Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX. Specifically, an FQ-320 model with 70,000 miles on the odometer, a full service history, just "a few mild mods," a recent repaint, and the equivalent of around $1,400 on the hood for running costs. A supremely clean example judging from photos of the car found on DCG's official webpage.

Dream Car Giveaways

"A lovely example this was, which I’m sure he will get many happy miles from!" the organization posted to social media when the winner picked his awesome new Lancer up. Legendary all-wheel drive, just two liters under the hood, the next couple of oil changes paid for. What could go wrong, right? Not long after, though, that "many happy miles" line would prove to be deeply ironic because, within 24 hours of collecting it, the Evo was involved in a single-car collision that saw both the front and read ends banged up quite badly and, ultimately, written off. Per South Wales Police on Twitter:

For your information, Cardiff Road in Pontypridd is approximately 90 miles away from the location listed on Dream Car Giveaway's Facebook page. And in case anyone needed further proof that the smashed Evo is, in fact, the same one from the raffle, the giveaway company took to social media again to confirm. "As most of you will be aware unfortunately the Evo was written off in an accident this morning. The main thing is Adam is fine, we don't know what happened and won't speculate. Please be respectful in your comments. It can happen to anyone. We wish Adam all the best from DCG."