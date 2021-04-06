Happy Birthday to the Best Fast and Furious Movie, Tokyo Drift

My friends, 2021 is upon us, bringing with it promises of vaccination, normalcy (maybe) and one very, very important milestone: The greatest film of the Fast and Furious franchise turns 15. Yes, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift will officially be old enough for a learner’s permit in certain states. They grow up so fast. This is not a matter of opinion, by the way. It’s a matter of facts. Tokyo Drift is, hands-down, the best movie of the franchise. If you came here looking to fight, you thought wrong. There’s the door.

Universal Pictures

Of all the 10 (lmfao) current films of the franchise, Tokyo Drift is the most self-contained. The one with the most compelling characters. The one with the most outstanding cars. The one that introduced Han for crying out loud! First released in theaters on June 16, 2006, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift represented a distinct narrative shift from previous The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious films. It had nothing to do with Brian O’Conner or Domenic Toretto (except for a brief appearance at the very end). There was a whole new cast of characters. In the beginning, it felt like a spin-off film and thus enjoyed some off-canon clout, but then was eventually folded into the greater Fast and Furious timeline. For those keeping track, Tokyo Drift chronologically takes place as the sixth film in the franchise and occurs after the events of Fast & Furious 6.

Universal Pictures

Much like The Fast and the Furious, the story of Tokyo Drift centers around belonging and the idea of a found family. For many car enthusiasts, this isn’t a new trope. Cars have been bringing us together since the beginning and provided us a community we might not have been able to find otherwise. Sean Boswell, whose last name I had to look up just now, gets sent to live with his dad in Tokyo after a destructive street race against a jock’s Dodge Viper (heyo!) After landing in Tokyo, he gets swept up in the local drift scene and winds up cleaning up the mess he inherits there. The Yakuza’s involved and everything. But by the end, Boswell—the outsider—is crowned the new Drift King and finally finds a home among the drifters. The film embodies a perfect coming-of-age arc. Up until that point in his life, Boswell never takes responsibility for his actions. He regards law enforcement and his own parents with gratuitous side-eye, derisive smirks, and smart-ass remarks. It’s not until Han gives him a chance and treats him as a team member—an equal and not a delinquent screw-up—that Boswell then starts to show a sense of accountability toward himself and his new friends. He’s a far more likeable character than O’Conner, that’s for sure.

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures