What Is Oversteer and Why Is It Hella Fun?

Car control isn't exactly included in American driver education courses. You're taught the bare-bones basics, likesignaling, lane-changes, acceleration, deceleration, braking, how to turn, and, well, that's about it. What these "schools" leave out is a large swath of necessary information about your car's dynamics, chiefly oversteer. You may have heard of oversteer in passing conversation, though you've almost certainly heard of drifting, its more colloquial name. Drifting/oversteer is when your car rotates due to the driver initiating a slide or because of slippery conditions. It can be both a boon to those attempting to get around a corner faster, i.e. rally drivers, or a boondoggle, i.e. your mom going to Ralph's during a blizzard. Either way, it's important to understand this dynamic, what it entails, how to initiate it, and more importantly, how to fix it. Never fear, The Drive's editors are old hands at oversteer, going so far as the author teaching a few of his fellow colleagues how to oversteer properly! Let's get sideways...and then straight again.

Jonathon Klein Oversteer in action.

What Is Oversteer? Oversteer is when the momentum of a car breaks its back tires’ traction and is visibly seen when the rear of your car rotates toward the front of your car. The most illustrative example of this is drifting, which is when a driver initiates oversteer to drift/slide the car around the apex of a corner and continue moving forward. Oversteer is more common in rear-wheel-drive vehicles, though it can occur and be initiated in front-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles as well. What Is Understeer? Understeer is when you turn the steering wheel too sharply and, due to conditions or too much speed, the car continues forward in a straight line. Understeer is more common in front-wheel-drive vehicles, though it can occur in rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles, too. You can learn more about understeer here. What Can Cause Oversteer? Here are a few things that can cause oversteer in your car. Initiation The Drive’s favorite cause of oversteer is, obviously, when we initiate it ourselves. Getting the car to rotate underneath you is fun and, in some cases, can be faster around a track. And, depending on the car, we can produce copious amounts of tire smoke. Initiating oversteer can be done through a few methods: Kicking the clutch in a manual car

Power oversteer, which just involves hitting the throttle entirely too much through a corner

Scandinavian flicks.

Ripping the emergency brake. Slick Conditions Slick, slippery, icy, or even just slightly wet conditions can also induce oversteer, especially in rear-wheel-drive vehicles. Off-road surfaces can also produce the effect.

Jonathon Klein Never over-rotate your Aston Martin Vulcan.