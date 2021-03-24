Understeer Is the Least Fun Car Dynamic

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Racers will know the feeling of powering down a back straight, getting settled for a turn, initiating the turn, and then...nothing. The car continues straight at the same hellish pace, and now you’re heading for the gravel trap. This is called understeer. Understeer, however, isn’t just a racecar driver dynamic, as civilians also know this feeling whenever they take a corner a little too hot or they turn the wheel during a snowstorm or heavy rain and nothing happens. Understeer isn’t a hot topic, especially for driver’s education teachers who just want you in, out, and your money in their pockets. But understanding this car dynamic will help you be a better driver and public road citizen. That’s why the editors at The Drive have put together this guide today, to help you be the best driver you can be. So let’s get talkin’ about understeer.

Jonathon Klein Honda City Turbo understeering.

What Is Understeer? Understeer is when you turn the steering wheel too sharply, and, due to conditions or too much speed, the car continues forward in a straight line. Essentially, understeer occurs when your car’s tires run out of traction during a turn and the car won’t turn. Understeer is more common in front-wheel-drive vehicles, though it can occur in rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles, too. What Is Oversteer? Oversteer is when the momentum of a turning car breaks its back tires’ traction and is visibly seen when the rear of your car rotates toward the front of your car. The most illustrative example of this is drifting, which is when a driver initiates oversteer to drift/slide the car around the apex of a corner and continue moving forward. Oversteer is more common in rear-wheel-drive vehicles, though it can occur and be initiated in front-wheel and all-wheel-drive vehicles as well. You can learn more about oversteer here. What Can Cause Understeer? Here are a few things that can cause understeer in your car. Slick Conditions Slick, slippery, icy, or even just slightly wet conditions can also induce understeer, especially in front-wheel-drive vehicles. Off-road surfaces can also produce the effect. Too Much Speed One of the chief inducers of understeer is heading into a turn/corner with too much speed. Your tires have very specific breaking points. This is due to a number of factors, including your car’s weight, it’s steering angle, camber, caster, toe, and adhesion. When you introduce more speed to the equation, that breaking point becomes highly necessary to know.If you enter a corner too hot, your tires won’t grip, and you’ll end up plowing straight when you turn the wheels.

Jonathon Klein More understeer!