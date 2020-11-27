Complete with an interior taken from a C7 Corvette, the "World's Fastest Donk" is a longtime project of Thomas'. He was recently spotted on 1320video racing other donks, which is how Block ended up hearing about him and challenging him to a race against his own Hoonicorn.

The race goes off about how you would expect. Even though the World's Fastest Donk apparently has at least a hundred more horsepower than the Hoonicorn, it's also lugging around an extra 2,000 pounds. Then there's the fact that it's rear-wheel drive, which, in addition to lacking drag slicks, makes it difficult to hook up and get traction.

Despite this, Thomas attempts to get a lead on Block by jumping the start, though even that's not enough to maintain a gap. The much lighter Mustang pulls ahead every single time, banging away gears and staying in boost all the while. Thomas may indeed have the world's fastest donk, but it's not fast enough to beat the Hoonicorn.

