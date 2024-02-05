2025 Lincoln Aviator Gets a Fresh Face and BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving Tech

The 2025 Lincoln Aviator heads into the new year with a nip and tuck. While the second-generation Aviator is still a relatively new model, having first launched in 2020, its design was starting to age. For 2025, the swanky crossover gets an update that revitalizes its face, adds new tech, and is given even more standard equipment.

The most notable change happens at the front. The 2025 Lincoln Aviator has slimmer, wider headlights with hockey stick-style LEDs extending into the now much larger grille. While it might not seem like a huge change at first, comparing the new against the outgoing model makes the differences seem night and day.

Lincoln Aviator. Lincoln

Most of the interior design remains the same, with a similar dash layout, center console, and steering wheel. However, it does get a much larger 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, with a 12.4-inch digital gauge screen. The new screen comes with Ford/Lincoln's newest OS, which has updated wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features, such as the ability to interact with Siri far more extensively than before. It also now has the ability to browse the internet while the car is parked, using the Vivaldi browser app (though a Google Chrome beta is coming). While parked, passengers can stream movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

The biggest tech update is the addition of BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free driving technology. With the right parameters, BlueCruise takes over driving duties—steering, braking, and accelerating, etc. It also offers Lane Change Assist, which lets the driver activate a lane change with just the tap of a turn signal.

Lincoln

There are four new color options: Onyx, Light Space Gray, Harvest Bronze with Onyx accents, and Hot Chocolate with Onyx accents. There are two wheel options: 22 or 22 inches.

In addition to BlueCruise, the Aviator now comes with an extensive list of standard features. For instance, it now includes a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, as well as heated and ventilated first row of seats, adaptive suspension, and a Class III tow package.

Lincoln

The drivetrain stays the same, a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 with a ten-speed automatic transmission. It makes 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, so it's plenty punchy.

While the Lincoln Aviator hasn't changed a whole lot, its updated looks and BlueCruise technology could make its facelift a worthy upgrade for current Aviator owners looking to freshen up their ownership experience.