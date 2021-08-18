2022 Lincoln Navigator: ActiveGlide Hands-Free Driving and a Better Seat Massage

The all-new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and slightly less new but still cool Cadillac Escalade may be getting all of the full-size luxury SUV headlines these days, but the rivaling Lincoln Navigator is now getting a mild update for 2022. This refresh mostly consists of improved tech, a more luxurious second row, and a couple of new themes for its swanky Black Label design program.

Most notably, the incoming and improved Navi debuts the company's new "ActiveGlide" semi-autonomous driving system—essentially Lincoln's version of Ford's BlueCruise. In addition to sounding like a Personal Lubricant, ActiveGlide apparently allows the big Lincoln to operate "hands-free" on more than 130,000 miles of "prequalified" North American highways. Although, we should mention that this is not a self-driving system given the fact that those unequivocally do not exist yet and the presence of a driver-facing camera that makes sure you're still paying attention to the road.