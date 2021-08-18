2022 Lincoln Navigator: ActiveGlide Hands-Free Driving and a Better Seat Massage

The all-new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and slightly less new but still cool Cadillac Escalade may be getting all of the full-size luxury SUV headlines these days, but the rivaling Lincoln Navigator is now getting a mild update for 2022. This refresh mostly consists of improved tech, a more luxurious second row, and a couple of new themes for its swanky Black Label design program.
Most notably, the incoming and improved Navi debuts the company's new "ActiveGlide" semi-autonomous driving system—essentially Lincoln's version of Ford's BlueCruise. In addition to sounding like a Personal Lubricant, ActiveGlide apparently allows the big Lincoln to operate "hands-free" on more than 130,000 miles of "prequalified" North American highways. Although, we should mention that this is not a self-driving system given the fact that those unequivocally do not exist yet and the presence of a driver-facing camera that makes sure you're still paying attention to the road.
Speaking of paying attention to the road, Sync 4's processing power has apparently been doubled and now supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and features over-the-air updates and Amazon Alexa integration. System voice commands have been improved and, of course, the center touchscreen has grown, now measuring a laptop-worthy 13.2 inches. Meanwhile, the digital gauge cluster is 12 inches big and sits under a head-up display that's been reworked.
The second row, too, has become quite a bit more luxurious than last year. Second-row seat heating and ventilation are now standard, for starters, and the Navigator's rear passengers also now get massaging seats, with the massage system itself having been upgraded. It's all controlled via a 5.8-inch "digital module."