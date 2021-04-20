Here Are the Most Exciting New Cars at the Shanghai Auto Show

Since it's a concept vehicle, there's little in the way of specification—just a lot of design talk. The exterior is supposedly dynamic, the full-width interior screen is called "coast-to-coast," and, of course, it's intended for a young audience. Lincoln calls its design philosophy "Quiet Flight," and according to the automaker, it's on full display here.

Details like drivetrain options and pricing are still TBA, but considering this vehicle will not come to the United States, perhaps that's for the best. We don't want to get too jealous.

VW ID.6

Volkswagen sells its compact ID.4 crossover here in the United States, but so far, we have yet to receive any other electric VWs under the "ID." moniker. Right now, it's the same case in China; however, the Asian country is set to receive at least one new German EV that the United States will likely not: the ID.6.

The ID.6 slots in right below the Atlas SUV in terms of size—it's a seven-passenger people-carrier with off-roading accouterments. There will be two versions of it sold in China—the ID.6 Crozz, which will be manufactured in the north of the country, and the ID.6 X, which will be manufactured in the south. Both versions get either a 58 kilowatt-hour or 77 kWh battery and they'll have right around 300 horsepower.