2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Review: A Handsome Crossover That's Always Ready For a Fight

The CX-30, which debuted in America early last year, was always a handsome crossover option. (It's not to be mixed up with the aging Mazda CX-3, which is based on the smaller Mazda 2 platform. Confusing!) But now that Mazda has added a 250 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder option, enthusiasts are really paying attention.

I would imagine it was difficult for Mazda—a brand that considers handling dynamics and sportiness a part of its core ethos—to take its excellent-handling "3" hatchback and, in a nutshell, raise its center of gravity for the sake of calling it something else and selling more of them. And yes, even if it meant entering the fastest-growing, most popular segment in the auto industry. For those who don't know, it's best to tell you this right away: the CX-30 is a Mazda 3 Hatchback with a lift, some plastic cladding, and a few other changes which turn it from a road-hugging hatch into a " utility vehicle. "

And the results, happily, feel like anything but a marketing-driven cash grab. The CX-30 does lack in a few areas; the infotainment system is just not up to snuff unless you use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, the lane-centering system—which Mazda calls Traffic Jam Assist—only works under 40 miles per hour, and the visibility out of this thing is pretty limited. However, the Japanese automaker has, somehow, made the compact crossover seem a little less like the sort of vehicle purchased by people wholly restrained by the chains of practicality.

It's not a total home-run and it's clear where it's lacking, but there's a lot to like here that's really worth talking about.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5T Premium Plus, By the Numbers

Base Price (As Tested) : $23,225 ($35,895)

: $23,225 ($35,895) Powertrain : 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four | six-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel-drive

: 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four | six-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel-drive Horsepower : 250 horsepower @ 5,000 RPM

: 250 horsepower @ 5,000 RPM Torque : 320 pound-feet @ 2,500 rpm

: 320 pound-feet @ 2,500 rpm EPA Fuel Economy : 22 mpg city | 30 highway | 25 combined

: 22 mpg city | 30 highway | 25 combined Curb Weight : 3,505 pounds

: 3,505 pounds Quick Take: A Low-cost premium crossover done right.

The first thing is the drivetrain. Mazda is trying to move upmarket, and to that point, its competitors will have a tough time matching this engine and transmission. The 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four delivers a tremendous torque from very low RPM all while sounding pleasant, making no harsh vibrations, and responding quickly to changes in throttle position. Its power delivery feels solid like a brick... uhh... shore house.

The transmission is its loyal companion here as well, ensuring the RPMs stay where the engine is going to make you happiest and changing gears quickly up or down when you ask with the paddle shifters. Above 5,000 RPM, for example, the horsepower power and torque both fall off, but the transmission never really takes you there. This all adds up to a drivetrain that always feels ready for a fight around town or on the Interstate.

The highway is one place where the CX-30 does show some of its weaknesses, though. A Mazda engineer made it clear to me that the Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) is meant for just that; relief from the monotony of slow-moving traffic. However, TJA doesn't present itself as one that's only to be used at lower speeds, for a few reasons. The first is that most other lane-centering systems work at highway speeds, i.e., above 40 mph.

The other is that there's no indication that this system is only intended for use below 40 mph; the button used to enable it is the same steering wheel-within-lane sort of icon used by pretty much every other automaker. The result of this was spending much of my time waiting for the little steering wheel on the dash to turn green again after I was un-stuck in traffic. It never did, of course.