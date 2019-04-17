2020 Mazda CX-5 Diesel: The Long-Promised Crossover Is Finally Here, but Just a Little Too Late

Year, Make and Model: 2020 Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-D Signature AWD

Topline: After what seems like an eternity with countless rumors, hints, and teasers, Mazda is finally ready to launch its first-ever diesel-powered passenger vehicle in the U.S. market. And it will arrive in the form of an updated CX-5 crossover, which takes its official first bow in the Big Apple at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

What's New: We say "after an eternity" because Mazda promised to deliver its first diesel passenger vehicle in the U.S. way back in 2012, a whole seven years ago. Although the current CX-5 was just updated two years ago, the addition of the diesel motor is a hugely welcome addition after much anticipation.

To explain, there were quite a few delays in between, both from within the industry and with Mazda’s research and development that just kept the small automaker from making its compression-ignition motor available to U.S. customers.

Firstly, diesel power underwent a significant amount of scrutiny after Volkswagen, one of the most prolific sellers of diesel-powered passenger vehicles in the United States was caught cheating on emissions testing with their TDI models. And the problem wasn’t just isolated to Volkswagen, as the company’s subsidiary brands, like Audi and Porsche, were also horribly affected. As a result, all companies selling diesel cars under the U.S. were essentially put under the microscope, and such scrutiny even extended to the diesel-loving European and Asian markets.

Nonetheless, we digress, and Mazda’s CX-5 diesel is here.