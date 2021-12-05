Michigan $5M Mansion's Two-Story Garage Is a Car Collector's Dream

Back on the market for at least the second time since 2018, a ginormous mansion near Lake Michigan boasts a feature enthusiasts will appreciate: a drool-worthy 12,000-square-foot garage.

Nestled in a cluster of trees near lake in Holland, Michigan, the 10,000 square-foot house was designed by Steenwyk Architects (with apparent inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright) and built in 2004. The entire property sits on forty wooded acres, including a clearing with a mile-long motocross track. I don't know if the owners have tried this already, but it seems to me that that the motocross route could be used for an ice track during the coldest months.