Michigan $5M Mansion's Two-Story Garage Is a Car Collector's Dream

Back on the market for at least the second time since 2018, a ginormous mansion near Lake Michigan boasts a feature enthusiasts will appreciate: a drool-worthy 12,000-square-foot garage.
Nestled in a cluster of trees near lake in Holland, Michigan, the 10,000 square-foot house was designed by Steenwyk Architects (with apparent inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright) and built in 2004. The entire property sits on forty wooded acres, including a clearing with a mile-long motocross track. I don't know if the owners have tried this already, but it seems to me that that the motocross route could be used for an ice track during the coldest months.
If you’re Batman (or any other reclusive celebrity), the underground tunnel that leads from the garage to the main house will appeal to you. The two-story garage is temperature controlled for all of the goodies you can fit inside along with two locker rooms, laundry room, full bathroom, and sitting area.
From the photos, you’ll spy multiple garage openings for motorcycles, dirt bikes, boats, snowmobiles, and cars. The collector who lives there now has an apparent penchant for muscle cars, but there’s no indication if any of those are for sale in the listing. Looks like there's a workbench and space to wrench, too.