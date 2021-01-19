Immense Snowstorm Causes 134-Car Pileup on Crowded Japanese Highway

Coming in suddenly with 60-mile-per-hour winds, a snowstorm hit the Tohoku Expressway in Osaki City around noon on Tuesday. The resulting whiteout caused a massive pileup accident on the island nation's longest highway, which connects the Tokyo metropolitan area with northeast Japan. The Associated Press quotes at least 134 vehicles involved, with one fatality and 10 more people injured. With small cars stuck between large trucks and buses, some 200 commuters were locked in their vehicles for hours, waiting to get food, water and help as the emergency services fought their way through the weather.

This comes after more than 1,000 people spent last Thursday night and Friday stuck on the Kanetsu Expressway connecting Tokyo and Niigata prefecture. That string of incidents was due to a car coming to a definite halt in the deep snow right in the middle of the road, clogging up the highway until the traffic jam reached its peak with a 9.3-mile line looking into the night.