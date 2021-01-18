Jeff Gordon's Former NASCAR Chevy Monte Carlo Would Make a Top-Shelf Track Toy

Grassroots racers have their ratty Mazda Miatas and gentleman drivers their spec Porsches. But nothing says Track Day Playboy like showing up in a retired race car with winning provenance, like Bud Moeller sometimes does with his privately-owned, track record-breaking Ferrari Formula 1 car. And you can strut like Moeller too, if you buy the race-winning, Jeff Gordon-driven Chevrolet Monte Carlo stock car that just landed on Bring A Trailer.

As outlined in the Chevy's listing, the car in question is chassis 2421, nicknamed "Brewser." Gordon captained it to a race win at Martinsville Speedway and multiple lesser points finishes during his 1997 Winston Cup campaign, which proved to be the second of his four successful title bids.