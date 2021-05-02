This $12M Montana Mansion With a 50-Car Garage Is an Enthusiast's Dream House

Let’s imagine for a moment that you have a spectacular car collection and you want to move out to the country–WAY out in the country–to get away from everyone and everything. Montana is a logical choice because the population is about a million people scattered across 147,000 square miles. With only seven humans per square mile, you’d be assured of seeing more wildlife than wild parties.

At the end of North Fork Road in Big Sky, Montana, the house of your dreams awaits your check for $12 million. Or $53,948 per month over 30 years, if you prefer. I’m talking about a 9,000 square-foot house with an underground garage and space for up to 50 cars. Plus a dyno. A gas station with a 1,000-gallon tank. And a Tesla charger.