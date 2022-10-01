These Milwaukee Power Tool Sales at Amazon Are Rare But Amazing
Milwaukee fans, it’s your lucky day.
This is not a drill, Amazon is having a Milwaukee power tool sale, which doesn’t happen too often. Anyone who’s gearing up to finish home-DIY projects before the year’s end should pay close attention to the list below. Like all good power tool sales, these bargains probably won’t stay in stock for long, so don’t sleep on them.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Power Tools
- M18 Fuel Deep Cut Band Saw Bare Model (45 percent off)
- Cordless Rotary Tool (41 percent off)
- M18 Fuel Hackzall (35 percent)
- M12 Hackzall (35 percent off)
- Electric Tools M18 Random Orbit Sander (41 percent off)
- Fuel Right-Angle Die Grinder (7 percent off)
- 18-Volt Fuel 1/2-Inch Mid-torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (14 percent off)
- M18 Fuel 3/8-Inch Compact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (17 percent off)
- Electric Tools M12 Compact Inflator (26 percent off)
- M18 Fuel 16-Inch Chainsaw (33 percent off)
- M18 Fuel 18-Volt 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench with Friction Ring and Batteries (24 percent off)
- 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (23 percent off)
- Twin Pack of 3.0-Amp Extended Capacity 12-Volt Batteries (11 percent off)
- Fuel 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill (5 percent off)
Tools
- 1/4-3/8-Inch Ratchet Socket Set With Packout Case 106-Piece (8 percent off)
- 40-Piece Shockwave Drill and Drive Set (20 percent off)
More from The Garage
- DeWalt's mega Amazon sale is going strong
- Here's how to easily install brake lines
- Save big on cleaning supplies with this awesome set of deals
- Get ready for winter with this Noco sale
Tell me what your favorite Milwaukee purchase is in the comments.