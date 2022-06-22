Celebrate Fast and the Furious Day With NOS, Underglow, and Tuna

On June 22, 2001, the world as we know it changed. Not through political upheaval, Cher's retirement tour, the aftermath of Y2K, or the Crystal Pepsi riots. It was something far more important to the world of today: the debut of "The Fast and the Furious." It's been 21 years since we were introduced to Dom, Letty, Brian, Jesse, Mia, Vince, Leon, Johnny, and Hector who's running three Honda Civics with Spoon engines and just went into Harry's and ordered three T66 turbos, nitrous, and a Motec system exhaust, and we've never been the same.

While Fast and the Furious Day isn't a national holiday yet, I've known quite a few folks to celebrate with local car shows or meetups—preferably at underpasses, in abandoned industrial parks (I used to live down the street from here), or in Dubai. But you can't show up frontin'. You need to trick out your ride with enough parts to fill a Ford F-150 Lightning.

But the type of parts you need (preferably overnighted from Japan) can still be quite expensive. That's why I went through Harry's parts catalog, as well as everyone else's, and pulled out all the best sales, deals, and things you'll need to build yourself a 10-second car.