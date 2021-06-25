Every The Fast and the Furious Soundtrack Ranked

Folks, the latest installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise is upon us, and it’s been an absolutely wild ride ever since that first movie dropped. We’ve seen everything from exploding floor pans, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson punching a torpedo, Dame Hellen freakin’ Mirren, Dom powerlifting a Lykan Hypersport, and more CG than a Marvel movie. It’s been an action-packed, sometimes cringe-inducing, stupidly fun ride for 20 damn years. That’s not to say it hasn’t had its ups and downs. We’ve been gifted things like the thrill ride of Fast Five, arguably the best in the series (sorry, Kristen), to whatever the heck Fast & Furious Spy Racers is. Throughout the entirety of the series, however, the one brilliant constant has been the movies’ soundtracks, nearly all of which have been absolutely on point.

