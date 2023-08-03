DJI’s Dual-Camera Air 3 Could Be It’s Most Versatile Drone to Date

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Few companies dominate industries the way DJI dominates the drone industry. It sets the standard in essentially every category, so when the company recently launched the 750g Air 3 for $1,099, including DJI’s RC-N2 controller, it was time to see where it set the bar for mid-tier drones.

The Air series sits below the flagship Mavic models but above the entry-level Mini series. Based on looks alone, we can see the drone has taken a leap forward in terms of hardware, but that’s just where the story starts.

Having more than one camera is nothing new on a DJI drone, but it is a first for the Air series. The dual-primary-camera setup on the Air 3 is meant to create a better sense of spatial compression and enable you to make bold focal points in post-production.

The top camera has a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and 24mm wide-angle lens, and the bottom camera is a 3x medium-tele that features a 70mm lens and the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. Both cameras are capable of producing 48 MP photos.

Since both cameras have the same sensors but different focal lengths, you should be able to create a more diverse video language and feeling of compression.

Both of the Air 3’s cameras support 4K/60fps HDR without cropping, unlike the Air 2s. These cameras can also capture slow-motion footage at 4K/100fps and 4K/30fps in night mode. Combine this dual-camera setup with a 12-mile range and 46-minute flight time, and you shouldn't have issues getting the footage you need.

The 46-minute flight time is a 48% improvement over the Air 2s, but that’s not where the battery improvements end. The battery charging hub features a new power transfer function. The feature allows you to transfer the remaining power from multiple batteries to the battery with the highest remaining power, meaning you can easily get your hands on a fully charged battery when time is of the essence.

As mentioned, this model features active tracking, so you’ll be happy to know that it also features omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Essentially, the Air 3 can detect obstacles in all directions and uses APAS 5.0 to perform smooth movements to avoid them. The APAS 5.0 software should also help inspire beginners to fly with confidence without worrying about hitting a stray branch.

Another first for the Air series is Waypoint Flight, which lets you plan routes and shooting actions to create difficult camera movements in one take.

The latest drone in the Air series comes with FocusTrack, which includes Spotlight 2.0, ActiveTrack 5.0, and Point of Interest 3.0. Combine this with QuickShots and MasterShots, which enable the Air 3 to perform automatic creative camera movements, and you should have the ability to create near-effortless cinematic footage.

DJI

The obstacle avoidance system and APAS 5.0 software combined with the built-in automatic camera movements make this a drone anyone can pick up and get on with. Whereas the dual-primary-camera setup, post-production editing capabilities, and MasterShots feature ensure this is an extremely capable drone in the hands of an experienced pilot. It certainly makes a good play for the title of the most versatile drone on the market.