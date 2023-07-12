Snap Up a Camera from Amazon’s Prime Day Deals
Blink and you’ll miss the moment you could’ve gotten a discounted camera.
Photography can quickly become a lifelong obsession, but it sometimes feels like it takes that long to save up for your first camera. That can even go for entry-level point-and-shoots, never mind pro-grade full-frame cameras. Well, joy of joys, it's Amazon Prime Day, and that means discounts on a broad range of cameras.
We've selected deals from various brands, from Polaroid to Olympus, because everyone has a different preference—or skill level. Some even come with accessories, too. And at these prices, you're just a snap of your finger away from a snap of the shutter.
- Pentax K-1 Mark II Full Frame 36MP Weather Resistant DSLR with 3.2" TFT LCD (Save $203)
- Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera (Save $30)
- Polaroid Now+ Blue Gray (Save $50)
- Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera (Save $883)
- Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera (Save $27)
- Minolta Pro Shot 20 Mega Pixel HD Digital Camera (Save $227)
- OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1 Mark III Black Camera Body (Save $500)
- Minolta Pro Shot 16 Mega Pixel HD Digital Camera (Save $202)
- Minolta MND50 48 MP / 4K Ultra HD Digital Camera (Save $80)
- KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera and Photo Printer (Save $82)
- KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera and Photo Printer (Save $70)
- Minolta MND20 44 MP / 2.7K Ultra HD Digital Camera (Save $15)
- Minolta 48 MP Dual Screen Waterproof Digital Camera (Save $14)
- Minolta MND30 30 MP / 2.7K Ultra HD Digital Camera (Save $65)
- Minolta Instapix 2 in 1 Instant Print Digital Camera & Bluetooth Printer, Coral Pink (Save $15)
