The War Zone
The Drive

Snap Up a Camera from Amazon’s Prime Day Deals

Blink and you’ll miss the moment you could’ve gotten a discounted camera.

byJames Gilboy|
The GarageNews
Cameras discounted on Amazon Prime Day
Amazon
Share
James Gilboy
James GilboyView james gilboy's Articles

_JamesGilboy

jamesgilboy

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Photography can quickly become a lifelong obsession, but it sometimes feels like it takes that long to save up for your first camera. That can even go for entry-level point-and-shoots, never mind pro-grade full-frame cameras. Well, joy of joys, it's Amazon Prime Day, and that means discounts on a broad range of cameras.

We've selected deals from various brands, from Polaroid to Olympus, because everyone has a different preference—or skill level. Some even come with accessories, too. And at these prices, you're just a snap of your finger away from a snap of the shutter.

More Prime Day Deals From The Drive

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals