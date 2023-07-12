Keep Everything Juiced With Amazon Prime Day Deals on Anker Portable Generators
If you’ve been waiting for the biggest discounts to buy a backup power supply, then here they are.
Whether or not you actually plan on being without electricity, it's a good idea to have some sort of backup. That's the big idea behind Anker's portable power packs. Some are compact and meant to support the essentials like your phone charger, while others function as full-on generators for running appliances and other household items. Which one you need is your decision to make, but Amazon has great deals on all of 'em this Prime Day.
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station ($75 off)
- Anker SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station ($700 off)
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station ($200 off)
- Anker PowerHouse 767 Portable Power Station ($600 off)
- Anker 757 Portable Power Station ($170 off)
- Anker 555 Portable Power Station ($170 off)
