Keep a Move on With Amazon Smartwatch Deals on Garmin and More
Because a smartwatch makes everyone’s life better.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Yes, a smartwatch does fit into your life. They're great for keeping you on top of tasks, tracking your health, and exploring the outdoors. Because it also displays notifications and messages from your phone, you can stay in contact with others while you do all of that or do whatever it is you're into.
Even if you're the kind of person who's hard on gear, you've got options. I was turned onto the Garmin Instinct about a year ago, and it's been an essential part of my daily kit ever since. It can endure anything I throw at it in the garage while keeping me in touch with the modern world, which prevents me from returning to my Stone Age habits.
The point is that there's a smartwatch for everyone, and if you check the list below you're sure to find the best fit for you at a discount.
- Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar ($100 off)
- Garmin Instinct Crossover ($100 off)
- Garmin Instinct ($80 off)
- Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar ($111 off)
- Garmin Lily Small Smartwatch ($50 off)
- Garmin vivomove Sport, Hybrid Smartwatch ($30 off)
- Garmin Venu 2S ($100 off)
- Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid smartwatch 44mm ($125 off)
- Citizen CZ Smart Gold Ion Plated Stainless Steel Smartwatch ($145 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ($60 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5 ($60 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 ($70 off)
- Fossil Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smartwatch ($75 off)
- Fossil Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch ($90 off)
- Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch ($78 off)