Keep a Move on With Amazon Smartwatch Deals on Garmin and More

Yes, a smartwatch does fit into your life. They're great for keeping you on top of tasks, tracking your health, and exploring the outdoors. Because it also displays notifications and messages from your phone, you can stay in contact with others while you do all of that or do whatever it is you're into.

Even if you're the kind of person who's hard on gear, you've got options. I was turned onto the Garmin Instinct about a year ago, and it's been an essential part of my daily kit ever since. It can endure anything I throw at it in the garage while keeping me in touch with the modern world, which prevents me from returning to my Stone Age habits.