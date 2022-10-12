Save Big With Thule’s Prime Early Access Roof Top Tent Deals
Time to get your tent on.
It isn't often that roof top tents—overlanding's latest and coolest craze—go on sale. But during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, that's exactly what's occurring and these aren't bargain basement knock-offs. These from Thule, one of the most well-respected operations out there. So not only are you getting a good product, you're getting a helluva deal to boot. Take a look.
- Tepui Explorer Ayer 2 Rooftop Tent (25 percent off)
- Tepui Low-Pro Rooftop Tent (25 percent off)
- Tepui Explorer Autana 3 with Annex (33 percent off)
- Tepui Kukenam Rooftop Tent (14 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Every Prime Early Access Sale We Found on Day 1
- Here are just the best of the best Prime Early Access deals
- Noco's here to save the day with these great Early Access sales
- Here are the best Prime Early Access power tool deals
- Don't miss these amazing Prime Early Access watch deals
- These TV sales are unbeatable
- Check out Garmin's awesome Prime Early Access sale
- Upgrade your EDC with these Early Access knife sales
- DJI's Prime Early Access sale starts now
- Cardo's killer Prime Early Access Sale will upgrade your ride
- Makita is finally discounted with Prime's Early Access Sale
- Gearwrench's Prime Early Access sale is excellent
- Power up with these Prime Early Access generator sales
- DeWalt's back with some amazing deals
- Our favorite portable generators from Jackery are all on sale
- All of these Seikos have deep discounts
- Save some cash with Apple's Early Access Sale
- Olight's flashlight sale is illuminating
- Get the perfect electric scooter to commute with during Prime's Early Access sale
- Car camping made easy with these cooler deals
- Everyone's favorite Ryobis are all on sale
- These Quick Jacks will make short work of all your DIY projects
- Capture everything with these dash cam Prime Early Access Sales