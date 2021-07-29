The Leatherman Wave+ Is a Thoroughbred Multi-Tool

When Leatherman introduced the Pocket Survival Tool (PST) in the early 1980s, it established a form that’d become synonymous with the brand: a plier-centric multi-tool with several implements that fold out of its handles. The original PST was created to address the deficiencies of other multi-tools such as the venerable Swiss Army Knife. Modern multi-tools, however, now has all sorts of loadouts that can aid in everything from escaping harrowing situations to tightening a loose screw. Given how hot the competition has become, how could Leatherman not respond? Enter the Wave+. Larger than the earlier Wave model, the Wave+ takes the PST design and brings it into the 21st century, moving crucial tools to the outside and adding several features to improve longevity and increase user convenience. Yet for just shy of $100 — similar tools average $50-$60 — does the Wave+ justify its higher price tag?

The Drive purchased a Wave+ so we could give it a close look. This means I have no qualms about testing the tool to failure. (Insert maniacal laugh here.) Let’s get after it. Unboxing and First Impressions of the Leatherman Wave+ Multi-tool Leatherman products. What can I say? You know the drill. The Wave+ comes in a yellow paper tray featuring a white plastic insert, a cover card, and a gray paper sleeve featuring the Leatherman logo on every surface. The cover card includes basic instructions, but they’re not model-specific; if you’ve used one Leatherman, you’ve used them all. The card does, however, make for a great testing medium for knife-blade sharpness. Inside the packaging is the tool itself and a black nylon MOLLE-type sheath. MOLLE stands for modular lightweight load-carrying equipment. It’s a military-style carrying system that allows the user to attach things like multi-tools, knives, and other items onto backpacks, belts, and other gear. Above the horizontal MOLLE loops on the back, the segment of the strap that loops under the first row can be used as a belt loop, allowing carry flexibility. Additionally, Leatherman makes an aftermarket pocket clip to carry it easily without a pouch. The downside of the pouch is that it’s a little too deep, making the tool difficult to retrieve, especially with gloves. My hack? I pinch the base of the pouch, which forces the tool up out of the pouch about half an inch so I can grab it more easily.

Matt Sampson The black-oxide coating looks great and also fights corrosion. Some reviewers claim that, with heavy use, the coating can wear off in sweaty hands. We didn’t experience that, however.

The tool is compact but still carries some heft, being made entirely of steel. At 4 inches long, an inch wide, and .7 inches thick when closed, it’s not a large tool, but it also won’t disappear in your pocket. Opened, the tool is a usable 6 inches long, and the handles provide ample control, even with my larger-than-average palms. The entire tool is coated in black oxide except for the undersides of the wire cutters, files, and edges of the knives. I’ve heard people complain that Leatherman oxide coatings will rub off onto your hands with heavy use, but they also say that the Wave+ counters that with a more even oxide coating. The tool is also available in a stainless option if you prefer the classic Leatherman style, but that will come at the cost of some corrosion resistance and tactical points for all you LARPers out there. In its role as a pocket tool kit, the Wave+ has tools that can address several issues, ranging from cutting wire to tightening bolts all the way down to cutting fishing line and tightening the screws on your eyeglasses. The pliers that the tool centers on are a combination of needlenose and standard pliers and have replaceable wire-cutting blades at the base of either side, which will do wonders to increase the utility of the Wave+. The plier action is smooth, aided in part by the gallon of lubricant applied to the hinge at the factory. You’ll be wiping the tool down for days after purchase. The outside has a 420HC knife, serrated knife, and saw as well as a file with both coarse and diamond options. These fully locking tools are accessible without opening the tool, and the plain edge and serrated knives can both be opened one-handed. The internal tools are simultaneously robust and surprising. In addition to a socket to use with Leatherman-style screw bits (one of which is included), the Wave+ has more unusual offerings, such as a glasses screwdriver and a pair of spring-loaded scissors. It also includes the usual tools, such as a dedicated flathead screwdriver (which I use as a pry bar) and a bottle and can opener. The outside edges also have both metric and imperial unit graduations to be used as a ruler for rough measurements. Getting After It With the Leatherman Wave+ Multi-tool Good : Quality materials and construction, great value, and trustworthiness.

: Let’s just call this N/A. Check Latest Price Up first in any review of mine involving bladed instruments is a factory sharpness test. The plain-edge knife features an even grind, and running my thumbnail along the edge yielded no indication of rough patches or burrs. The knife also cut handily through printer paper and bubble-wrap envelopes, and it produced a continuous winding cut through an old FedEx envelope, which is a great indicator of the sharpness of the blade. The serrated edge is perfect for cutting cord or fiber; having it preserves the sharpness of the plain edge for more delicate jobs. It’s also useful for cutting through things such as cardboard, which is notoriously tough on the sharpness of plain-edge knives. The saw is, as you might imagine, useful for cutting through small pieces of wood, which I tested by cutting a few sticks I had handy. The file is very useful for anyone who deals with machinery or parts where pitting and burring can become an issue, which is common in automotive repair. This tool is a good one for those who deal with out-of-spec machining.

Matt Sampson FedEx’s annoying packaging is no match for the Wave+ knife.