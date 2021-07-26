RoverTac Multi-Tool Camping Hatchet Makes Big Claims, but Does One Size Truly Fit All? Review

We have a penchant for such purchases, however, and the need to beat the living tar out of everything we touch, so we snagged the RoverTac multi-tool to see if it could deliver a full 14 usable tools to help you on your next journey. Will it fail the test? Let’s get at it and find out.

What drew us to RoverTac, aside from it being about $25 on Amazon, was that it isn’t like your traditional multi-tools from Gerber or Leatherman. The company went for a multi-tool that’s an odd mishmash of things, and we couldn’t see it being anything more than a drunken Amazon purchase that inevitably will collect dust in your toolbox.

But which items do you need? Depending on your vehicle, storage options might be limited. Do you need a knife , some pliers, a hatchet, maybe a hammer? Why not all of the above? There are some great multi-tools out there that give you capabilities unseen by your parents’ and grandparents’ generations, but the space is full of oddballs and no-name manufacturers. One such offering comes from RoverTac and its Multi-Tool Camping Hatchet .

I was never a Boy Scout, but I buy into the whole “be prepared” thing. I could just be thinking about a “Lion King” song , though. It’s hard to tell. And while I don’t think anyone needs to go full prepper — I’m not a fan of MREs , nor do I have enough ammo in my basement — keeping a few key items handy can literally save your life .

Unboxing the RoverTac Multi-Tool Camping Hatchet First, it’s time for the time-honored tradition of unboxing. The RoverTac comes in a pretty simple package; just pull up the front flap of the box, and it’s open. The reinforced nylon sheath with the multi-tool tucked inside is revealed. The only other items in the box include one of those weird silica-gel packets and a RoverTac thank-you card. First impressions of the sheath were pretty positive. It feels pretty sturdy, even without the tool inside. On the back is a double-stitched piece of nylon so you can slide it onto your belt. A clip-on option might have been better, but it seems solid. Pop up the velcro flap, and you’ll find the multi-tool wrapped in clear plastic. Releasing it from the plastic, I held the tool for the first time. Without knowing the weight, I would say that it felt substantial enough to hit something with. It’s made of stainless steel with a black-oxide coating that might chip over time. You can choose between a red or green oxidized handle for the same price. RoverTac boasts that this tool is useful in your car or out camping, hiking, or fishing. I’m not going camping for another month, so I set out across the couple hundred acres of my in-laws’ farm in central Pennsylvania to see how many ways the RoverTac Multi-Tool might be useful.

William Byrd Fully extended.

Before I do that, however, let’s hit the highlights of what RoverTac says this thing has under the hood. They note 14 built-in tools, including: Axe File Saw Hammer Knife blade Wire cutter Regular pliers Flat-jaw pliers Fish descaler Bottle opener Assorted wrenches Philips screwdriver Slotted screwdriver Large slotted screwdriver Yep, that’s 14. When you begin folding out the various tools, you only count five fold-outs at one end and three, including the hammer, pliers, and axe, on the other end. RoverTac has a handy diagram in the Amazon listing that highlights each of the less obvious tools. For example, one fold-out is a bottle opener, hex wrench, and a flat-head screwdriver. Another is a fish descaler, file, and slotted screwdriver. On the other end, it’s the same deal. They count the flat-jaw pliers and the regular pliers as two separate tools, with wire cutters at the ready nearby. Each of those is used by removing the tail lock mechanism on the other end to release the spring and allow the tool to expand. The axe side comes with a small nylon cover that attaches with a snap. It’s a nice safety addition to keep your body parts safe when it’s not in use.

William Byrd Sunk.

Getting After It With the RoverTac Multi-Tool Camping Hatchet Good : Reasonable price for 14 tools, great for “I’m in a pinch” relief.

: Reasonable price for 14 tools, great for “I’m in a pinch” relief. Bad : The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t always work.

: The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t always work. Check Latest Price I was able to try out the RoverTac by tackling a few of the never-ending projects at the farm. As I said, it’s weighted well, coming in at 14.9 ounces. It weighs a bit more than some regular Leatherman-esque multi-tools out there, but it adds a few extra features. I don’t imagine most users of this tool are going to be spending a lot of time with it in hand since it’s designed for quick jobs. However, it’s screwed together well, and each tool folds out without much effort. It feels like it would stand up to some punishment. On the vehicular front, I hopped in to help service one of the aging tractors. Not all of them do daily duty, but they are cool. I had the RoverTac at the ready, using the slotted screwdriver to easily take off an access panel. The hex wrenches supplied within are great in theory, but you need to get lucky and happen to have the right size. For this particular job — replacing the oil filter and oil and handling disgustingly greasy bits — I did not have the proper Allen keys, but your results may vary.

William Byrd Gettin' after it.

Elsewhere, I hacked off some small branches growing over the patio with the hatchet, but anything more than about an inch in diameter isn’t going to be all that easy. You’ll need multiple pinpoint-accurate strikes to take on larger shrubbery. While replacing a lightbulb in the pool, my father-in-law was faced with a bent metal bracket. It was keeping the bulb housing from sliding back into its spot under the diving board. I told him that I had just the thing for that job. I jogged back triumphantly with the RoverTac and used the pliers to bend the bracket back into place. Quick and easy. Bonus points for the son-in-law. I wish I got to try out the fish descaler, but I got skunked.

William Byrd Farm life.

What’s Good About the RoverTac Multi-Tool Camping Hatchet Versatility is this RoverTac tool’s best attribute. With a fairly compact size, it won’t take up much room in your backpack, toolbox, or even glovebox. The number of times I’ve been out hiking, riding, or camping and thought, “Man, I wish I had fill-in-the-blank tool,” is more significant than I’d like to admit. This thing is billed as a do-it-all multi-tool, and it manages that pretty well on quick jobs. RoverTac built something that feels very sturdy. Long-term testing would be needed to confirm that, but I tossed it at a barn wall — hatchet throwing is still a thing, right? — dropped it a few times, and I tried to bend the fold-out tools. The black-oxide-coated attachments held up, but I imagine over time that coating would start to wear away, particularly on the hammer.

William Byrd Not everything is sunshine and daisies.

What’s Not Great About the RoverTac Multi-Tool Camping Hatchet The RoverTac is pretty versatile, but one size doesn’t always fit all. The Phillips screwdriver, for example, is a bit small. I managed to quickly find a screw head that it wasn’t very effective on because of the screw’s larger size. Similarly, the hatchet and hammer are definitely suited for very small jobs. If you are looking to make some good s’mores sticks at the campsite, you’ll be fine. The hatchet is sharp but not terribly so. I was able to hack off small branches with it, as well as with the nicely serrated wood saw, around the farm. However, getting the hatchet to give up a satisfying thwock while driving it into a fence post wasn’t all that easy. The shot of the tool sticking up with the axe-end embedded in the fence was a bit of theater. It’s actually just pressed down into a gap in the wood. Looked cool, though. For anything more substantial or any lengthy nailing process, look elsewhere. The RoverTac is a tool for those times where you don’t have other tools. It’s the “in case of emergency, break glass” tool and not so much the go-to item you’ll always reach for.

William Byrd So, what's the verdict?