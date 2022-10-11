Makita is Finally Discounted With Prime’s Early Access Sale
Jump on this very rare sale.
Listen, folks, Makita never, ever, ever goes on sale. And yet, here were are, talking about a very limited sale with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. A ton of power tools are now on sale that, and I cannot stress enough, never go on sale. So if you love Makita and don't want to pay full price, now is your chance to pick them up for cheap. Go now.
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 8-Pc. Combo Kit (8 percent off)
- 18V LXT 2-Pc. Combo Kit (11 percent off)
- 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-Speed 3/8" Sq. Drive Impact Wrench (8 percent off)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery (2-Pack) (5 percent off)
- 12V Max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (43 percent off)
- 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit (12 percent off)
- 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Cordless High-Pressure Inflator (6 percent off)
- XPS 60 Piece Impact Bit Set (25 percent off)
- 47 Pc. Ratchet and Bit Set (45 percent off)
