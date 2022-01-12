Acura's CPO Warranty Provides Some Peace of Mind

With decades of combined experience covering the latest news, reviewing the greatest gear, and advising you on your next car purchase, The Drive is the leading authority on all things automotive.

When you purchase a used vehicle, it's reassuring to have a certified pre-owned or CPO warranty that protects your car, truck, or SUV should a problem occur. The CPO warranty covers repairs and replacement of OEM parts that are defective. This type of warranty is included in the price of the used vehicle, so you don't have to pay extra for the protection it provides. We’ve examined Acura’s CPO warranty to see exactly what it includes and what it doesn’t so you know what you’re getting when you drive a used Acura off the dealership lot.

Acura Warranty at a Glance 2 Years or 100,000 miles Bumper to Bumper 7 Years or 100,000 miles Powertrain Pros Long powertrain coverage

Rental reimbursement benefits

24-hour roadside assistance

Hybrid vehicle battery coverage

First scheduled maintenance is free Cons Powertrain coverage starts from the original new car sale date

Many exclusions

Warranty Explained The Acura CPO warranty is divided into two levels of protection: a powertrain limited warranty and a non-powertrain limited warranty or bumper-to-bumper coverage. The powertrain warranty lasts for seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Essentially, it’s an extension of the new car powertrain warranty, and length of coverage is fairly standard in the industry. The bumper-to-bumper warranty begins in one of two ways. It either starts when the new vehicle limited warranty expires, or it starts on the date of sale after the factory warranty has expired. The non-powertrain warranty protects a vehicle for up to two years or 100,000 miles. CPO vehicles must be six years old or younger and have less than 80,000 miles to be eligible for the manufacturer’s certified pre-owned program Powertrain Coverage The powertrain warranty covers the engine, transmission/transfer case, and front- and rear-wheel-drive system. It includes items such as the cylinder block, timing gears, oil pan, oil pump, exhaust manifolds, seals and gaskets, torque converter, differential housing, driveshafts, and universal joints. This coverage starts on the date of the original new car registration, it is transferable, and there is no deductible. Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage The non-powertrain coverage includes components related to the fuel system, suspension, steering, brakes, heating/cooling/air conditioning, electrical and sensors, audio and navigation devices, and the safety restraint system. This includes items such as the fuel pump, throttle body, control arms, ball joints, steering gearbox, bushings, ABS electronic control unit, disc-brake calipers, radiator, heater core, alternator, electronic control modules, and manually operated switches. The warranty also covers high-voltage batteries used in hybrid vehicles, which include nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, and polymer lithium-ion batteries. While the CPO program is fairly comprehensive, it is not all inclusive. It excludes items related to: Normal maintenance

Wear and tear, such as spark plugs, wiper blades, disc-brake pads/rotors/drums/shoes, battery cables, and bulbs

Emission system components, such as the catalytic converter, muffler, tailpipe, and heat shield

General appearance, including body parts and trim, upholstery, glass, mirrors, and wheels

Non-genuine Acura parts

Vehicle misuse/abuse

Improper maintenance

Environmental factors, such as collision, fire, theft, vandalism, storms, floods, rust, and corrosion Additional Coverage When you buy a CPO vehicle from Acura, the first scheduled maintenance, which includes an oil change, is free. The automaker also provides roadside assistance that covers emergency fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, lockout assistance, tire changes, and emergency towing to the nearest Acura dealership or qualified repair facility. Acura also has a concierge service that assists with insurance claims, auto-glass referrals, a shipment of personal items, 24-hour weather information, and so on. The automaker also pays for a rental vehicle up to $45 per day for up to four days per breakdown. Owners also have access to a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio.

What We Like The biggest standout in Acura's CPO warranty coverage is the length of its powertrain coverage, which is seven years or 100,000 miles. Many competitors only provide six years of coverage. This gives consumers some peace of mind, particularly if they're hesitant about purchasing a used vehicle, which is more apt to break down compared to a new car. On top of the powertrain coverage, Acura also includes an additional two years or 100,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage, making the protection even more comprehensive. The automaker also provides one free scheduled maintenance visit, roadside assistance, concierge service, reimbursement benefits, and three free months of satellite radio. In addition, the CPO warranty is transferable to a private party should the owner decide to sell the vehicle, which can boost its value. Finally, there is no deductible on repairs. What We Don’t Like One downside to the CPO warranty is the powertrain coverage starts from the original purchase date. Essentially, it's an extension of the factory powertrain warranty, which is six years or 70,000 miles. Also, while the coverage is fairly comprehensive, it has some restrictions. It does not cover normal maintenance or wears and tear, improper maintenance, acts of nature, or vehicle misuse, among other things. However, these limitations are common among most automakers, so it’s not an unusual practice. Common Repair Costs Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Acura vehicles: Acura Integra: Timing belt replacement ($636-$833)

Acura ILX: Power steering control module replacement ($630-$661)

Acura TLX: Engine coolant temperature sensor replacement ($401-$433)

Acura MDX: Horn replacement ($118-$136) FAQs Q. Is Acura’s CPO warranty transferable? A. Yes. If you purchase a certified pre-owned Acura but decide to sell it within the CPO warranty’s parameters, you can transfer the coverage to another owner. Q. What makes a used Acura certified? A. The vehicle must be less than six years old and have fewer than 80,000 miles on the odometer. In addition, it must pass a 182-point inspection, be well maintained, and be reconditioned by a certified Acura technician. Q. Does Acura’s CPO warranty include a deductible? A. There is no deductible for any repairs made on an Acura vehicle that has a CPO warranty. This is in contrast to some of its competitors, such as Audi and BMW, which require deductibles for warrantied repairs or replacements. Is Acura’s Warranty Worth It? Buying a used car can be nerve-racking because you can't always tell what condition it's in. That's why a CPO warranty is so beneficial. Acura pre-owned vehicles undergo strict inspection before they are certified for sale, so you know they're in good shape. However, not all used Acuras are certified. A CPO warranty can be helpful in avoiding costly and unexpected defect-related repair bills. It can save you money and prevent you from buying a used, non-certified vehicle that may not be as road-worthy. More Information Here are a few more resources you can use: Acura Website

Acura Recalls

