As the average age of a consumer's car hits record highs, OEM warranties — even OEM extended warranties — aren't always available for your high-mile, aging ride. You do have options, though, in terms of protecting your vehicle's systems with a third-party warranty, one of which is the subject of today's article: Endurance. Hitting the market in 2006, Endurance Auto Warranty has quickly become a popular choice among consumers. With its multiple service for a wide variety of vehicles, both pre-owned and new, the company has processed more than $95 million in claims since its inception. However, the Better Business Bureau has had to send Endurance requests to stop sending its "aggressive and confusing" mailers after consumers complained to the agency. To its credit, Endurance made those changes. What Endurance promises its customers is providing quality customer service and assistance throughout the selection and purchase of your warranty. Backed by a 30-day refund policy, Endurance models itself as a low-risk, high-reward company. With an up-to-date web interface and user-friendly platform, Endurance looks like the whole package. We’ve broken down everything you need to know about Endurance’s warranties. Let's dive in.



Endurance Third-Party Warranty Check It Out Endurance Warranty Overview As one of the major third-party warranty providers in the United States, Endurance has developed several warranty arrangements. The diverse service contracts enable coverage for just about any vehicle. Meant to be cost effective, there are warranties available at a range of price points, helping you stay within budget.

The plans are for a period of five years or 50,000 miles and come with different levels of protection. Depending on the roads in your area, projected wear and tear, and the type of vehicle you drive, you’ll be more likely to incur different damage. Choosing the correct tier of coverage helps balance protection with cost.

In addition to its protection plans, Endurance also offers around-the-clock roadside assistance. As an extra perk, it provides free enrollment in the Endurance Elite program. Members get benefits such as financing for repairs and replacement keys. The company also offers incentives by way of shopping vouchers and advertises a nominal down payment.

The six coverage levels available through Endurance are as follows: Secure: Touted as the most affordable coverage, it addresses the most essential vehicle parts. Effectively a powertrain coverage plan, it deals with critical parts such as the engine and transmission.

Touted as the most affordable coverage, it addresses the most essential vehicle parts. Effectively a powertrain coverage plan, it deals with critical parts such as the engine and transmission. Select Premier: This plan is designed for older vehicles with high mileage. Available for cars with up to 150,000 miles, it offers competitive protection, especially for older cars. It also addresses the air-conditioning system and electrical components most likely to incur damage.

This plan is designed for older vehicles with high mileage. Available for cars with up to 150,000 miles, it offers competitive protection, especially for older cars. It also addresses the air-conditioning system and electrical components most likely to incur damage. Superior: This plan covers the most components throughout the vehicle. Addressing everything from the suspension to the brakes. It is an exclusionary policy, meant to work with specific parts of the vehicle.

This plan covers the most components throughout the vehicle. Addressing everything from the suspension to the brakes. It is an exclusionary policy, meant to work with specific parts of the vehicle. Supreme: Easily the most thorough coverage, the Supreme plan is basically a bumper-to-bumper plan. While it has some exceptions, they are few. It’s the closest plan to an OEM warranty and only has a 1,000-mile waiting period.

Easily the most thorough coverage, the Supreme plan is basically a bumper-to-bumper plan. While it has some exceptions, they are few. It’s the closest plan to an OEM warranty and only has a 1,000-mile waiting period. Secure Plus: The next step up from the Secure plan, Secure Plus remains affordable while covering more than just the powertrain. It deals with everything from air conditioning to electrical components and steering systems. Though there are exclusions, most are for parts that are less expensive to repair.

The next step up from the Secure plan, Secure Plus remains affordable while covering more than just the powertrain. It deals with everything from air conditioning to electrical components and steering systems. Though there are exclusions, most are for parts that are less expensive to repair. Advantage: The newest Endurance warranty policy, this service contract actually covers essential maintenance. It offers unlimited mileage and enables you to customize the plan to your specific needs. Although it comes with a higher price tag, the savings add up when you factor in all those tire rotations and oil changes. Endurance warranties give you the chance to customize the plans by adding specific coverage. As electric cars and hybrids become increasingly prevalent, the complexity of parts evolves. Through this company, you can get add-ons for electronics and computerized parts, which are both expensive to repair and less common on outdated warranties. Although it doesn’t cover standard wear and tear (no warranty does), Endurance has plans for pretty much everything else. With rental car reimbursement benefits and quality customer support, this company makes it easy to access affordable repairs.

Warranty Costs The price of your warranty will depend on multiple factors. To price its warranties, Endurance considers the make and model of your vehicle, its mileage, and the type of coverage you’re getting. According to Endurance, it usually costs between $350 and $700 annually. The more basic plans are very affordable at about $30 a month. The more protection you get, the more it will cost. In general, older vehicles will come with a higher price tag for warranties. This is simply because they are more likely to need repairs during the coverage term. Such is the case with all service contracts. Endurance is quite transparent about its pricing and makes it easy to access quotes both online or over the phone. Things We Like There’s a lot to like about Endurance warranties, not the least of which is its affordable plans and comprehensive coverage. Sure, you get some protection from the OEM plan, but that runs out pretty quickly. Endurance lets you enhance your policy so that when your original warranty runs out, you aren’t on the hook for costly repairs. All of its plans come with roadside assistance and towing to make sure you aren’t stranded roadside. The plans are customizable, ranging from basic powertrain to bumper to bumper. Where it really stands out though, is the new Advanced warranty. This plan actually covers routine maintenance, which is rare in the service contract industry. By dealing directly with the repair shop, and effective in every state except California, you can drive anywhere with true peace of mind. It has an award-winning customer service team and a proven track record of success in the industry, making it easy to purchase and use your warranty. Things We Don't Like This company had some issues with snail-mail advertising, according to the Better Business Bureau. While the concern was ultimately resolved and Endurance was cleared of any wrongdoing, it definitely impacted its rating. It is, however, mitigated by the positive reviews left by customers who are pleased with the service. Another thing we don’t love is that it doesn’t deal with aesthetic concerns. Chips in the paint or damaged windshields aren’t covered. While they are usually inexpensive to repair, it might be a concern for those with luxury vehicles. Additionally, it doesn’t protect against “acts of God” or damage due to weather, fallen trees, or anything that can't be predicted in the natural world. This practice is fairly standard in service contracts.

