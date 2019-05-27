Best RV Antennas: Watch Your Favorite Programs While RVing

When you're traveling in an RV, you often give up some comforts from home. However, you can still watch TV while you're on the road. The best RV antenna will enable you to enjoy camping and simultaneously tune into your favorite programs. Check out our RV digital antenna reviews to find the best one for your adventure.

Benefits of RV Antennas Watch your favorite TV shows. Are you in the woods and don't want to miss a football game? The best TV antennas for camping will allow you to see your top programs even if you’re far from civilization.

Most people have to pay a cable company in order to watch local TV stations. An RV antenna will allow you to tune in to your favorite TV channels at no extra cost. Watch shows in HD. The best RV HDTV antennas can have some really good reception. If you like high-definition programs, you won't be disappointed because many antennas include this feature. Types of RV Antennas Outdoor Antenna An outdoor antenna is installed on the outside of your RV or home. This type picks up reception better than others because it has the most exposure to outside signals. Most RV owners choose outdoor antennas for their TV viewing. One problem is that branches and leaves can interrupt the signal; however, you can simply remove the obstructions to take care of the issue. These antennas tend to be bulky but offer a good range. Indoor Antenna An indoor antenna tends to be smaller and has less range. However, even though the range is smaller, it's more convenient because you don't have to worry about clearing tree debris from its path. You can keep an indoor antenna on your TV, but it may not provide high-definition programming or as many channels as an outdoor antenna. Satellite TV Service Antenna You need to subscribe to a satellite service such as DirecTV or Dish Network to use this type of RV antenna. This is a great option if you already pay for this type of service. Satellite antennas provide excellent reception, allowing you to watch your favorite programs whenever you want. Simply bring a portable receiver with you to access the channels. UHF/VHF/Digital & HDTV Antenna Most people use this type of antenna for their RV. The best RV antenna for HDTV reception allows you to receive several UHF and VHF signals. They can pick up HD channels as well as stations such as FOX and ABC. Simply turn on the TV and scan for channels. The best RV digital TV antenna can pick up both UHF (channels 14 to 51) as well as VHF (channels 2 to 13). Some antennas can pick up one or the other but not both. Top Brands Winegard Company Based in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard Company has been manufacturing antenna products for the home, RV, trucking, tailgate, marine, and enterprise markets since 1954. It has more than 1,000 different antenna models. Two popular products are the Winegard Company DISH Playmaker Satellite TV Antenna and the Winegard TRAV'LER RV Satellite TV Antenna. KING KING, based in Bloomington, Minn., was founded in 1985 as a maker of electronic vehicle systems. The company is currently one of the top manufacturers of Wi-Fi, satellite, and over-the-air TV antennas. Two top products are the KING Tailgater Portable/Roof Mountable Satellite TV Antenna and the KING Jack HDTV Directional Over-the-Air Antenna. Antop Antop, based in Ontario, Canada, was established in 1980 and provides over-the-air TV signal reception solutions for consumer home, recreational vehicle, and marine antenna use. One recommended product is its Outdoor Amplified HDTV Antenna. RV Antenna Pricing Around $50: There are a few RV antennas that cost around $50 that are very capable of receiving clear signals from multiple TV stations. These antennas may be less durable and have fewer options than more expensive models.

Some of the most popular TV antennas for RVs fall in this price range. Their designs, mounting abilities, and added features may vary, so it's important you choose one that suits your needs. $300-$1,500: Satellite-capable antennas are the most expensive. They require a subscription to a satellite provider to function but give you access to the same channel lineup you enjoy at home. Key Features Reception Strength Reception quality is key. It’s important because you don’t want static or programs cutting in and out. An antenna with good range and gain is essential if you are located in an area that's far away from a transmission center. Most antennas have an average range of 25 miles, but some have a range of 55 miles or more. Other Considerations Functionality: A portable TV antenna for RV will have various functions, and you’ll need to select one that works for your specific purpose. For example, some work better indoors while others are more suited to the outdoors. Some antennas work best while your RV is parked, while others can work just as well when the RV is moving.

This antenna receives all VHF and UHF programming available within a 55-mile radius. It receives SD and HD local over-the-air television broadcast channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and many other subchannels not offered by satellite. It weighs 9 pounds, is powder-coated for long-lasting durability, and is intended for roof mount installation. This antenna is very easy to install, the reception is great, and most channels have a clear picture. It cranks up and rotates easily by hand, and the gears work very smoothly for raising and lowering the device. It also comes as a complete kit with a powered switcher, coaxial, and other parts. The antenna is metal and plastic and has a good, solid feel to it, and the connections and cables are excellent quality. One issue is the side of the antenna juts out several inches and may interfere with things such as an air conditioning unit. Some report that the antenna is constructed with inferior materials compared to prior models. For example, this one features plastic gears that, if you're not careful, can strip. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Antenna Value: KING Jack Replacement Head HDTV Directional Over-the-Air Antenna

The King Jack antenna features universal mounting brackets for RV and home use. Its upgraded technology enhances UHF signal reception while still receiving VHF broadcast channels. A quick and simple retrofit upgrades the antenna to digital HD. It has long-range signal acquisition and broad reception coverage to quickly locate the strongest signal and maximize reception. It is very lightweight, low profile, and easy to install. Numerous stations come in clearly, and the signal is solid and doesn't drop or freeze the picture. There is no need to crank it up and down, so you don't have to worry about leaving it up and driving out of the RV park. It also has a sleek and modern look. It's a solid and affordable replacement for stock RV TV antennas. One downside is the design requires that it be mounted 90 degrees so it can be lowered all the way down, which may be problematic for some RVs. Also, you cannot place it on your RV roof if the pitch is greater than 3 degrees. There have also been some complaints that it doesn't pick up as many channels as some competing brands, particularly the batwing variety. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Antenna Honorable Mention: Outdoor Amplified HDTV Antenna

