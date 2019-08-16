Best Headliner Adhesives: Neatly Repair Loose and Detached Headliners 

A sagging headliner can turn any ride into an aesthetic nightmare. With the proper headliner adhesive, you can easily re-glue your headliner so it looks and hangs like new. Our buying guide offers some insights and helpful tips so you can not only find the best headliner adhesive but also make the DIY fix a one-time-only repair.

Gorilla cautions customers to refrain from using this product on anything containing vinyl or rubber because it may cause an adverse reaction.

Repositionable for up to 10 minutes, this adhesive from Gorilla is also photo-safe. The non-yellowing formula and wide pad nozzle make it a strong alternative pick.

Gorilla is well known for heavy-duty bonding, and this adhesive product is no exception. Moisture-resistant for indoor and outdoor use, Gorilla’s spray adhesive provides an even application.

This is not the strongest formula Loctite offers, so for headliners that are heavier than normal, you may need to choose a different product.

Loctite’s headliner adhesive can be used for both temporary and permanent bonds and dries in less than 10 minutes.

Because 3M sells this can in a 16.75-ounce can, you may need more than one for a complete headliner, even if it’s just for a small sedan.

3M makes its multipurpose adhesive bondable to materials used in a variety of hobby projects. The low overspray mist pattern also cuts down on cleanup.

Benefits of Headliner Adhesive Save time. You will save time by using headliner adhesive to repair your car’s existing headliner. You won’t have to worry about tracking down the right material, choosing the proper foam, or cutting it to the proper length and shape.

Most auto enthusiasts are familiar with 3M due to its reputation and a strong lineup of products that make a variety of automotive jobs less of a hassle and more of an adventure. We chose the 3M Super 77 Spray Adhesive as our top pick for the best headliner adhesive for a variety of reasons, but we encourage you to check out the product for yourself as well. 3M offers a lot of desirable features with this Super 77 spray adhesive. Its industrial-grade gives away the high-strength formula hidden within the 16.75-ounce bottle. The experts at 3M engineered the product to have a low overspray mist pattern, so you won’t have to worry about a messy work surface. The Super 77 spray adhesive also has a low soak-in/yellowing effect, and the soft glue lines allow for a more even application for better end results. This product adheres to a variety of materials, from paper and cardboard to fabric, plastic, and metal. Bonding in anywhere from 15 seconds to 30 minutes, 3M headliner adhesive provides superior adhesion for when you need it most. The only drawback we could find with 3M’s product lies in the quantity you receive. For most headliners larger than ones in an average sedan, you’ll likely need to purchase multiple cans to get the job done. However, 3M engineers gear their products towards beginners and professionals alike. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Headliner Adhesive: Loctite General Performance Spray Adhesive

Loctite is a brand synonymous with a strong bond that you can depend on. Its spray headliner adhesive is no exception. The Loctite General Performance Spray Adhesive won our value pick for the best headliner adhesive because it provides you with a clear finish that improves the overall look of your final product. Keep reading to find out more about our value pick. One of the biggest reasons Loctite’s spray adhesive caught our eye is its versatility. This product will bond to a variety of porous and non-porous materials, from foam and leather to fabric, foil, and metal. Loctite can be used in various quantities for both temporary and permanent bonds. The formula takes only 10 minutes to dry but is easily repositionable. Loctite bottles its adhesive in a 13.5-ounce can be equipped with a convenient nozzle and replaceable cap. For general purposes, including headliners, Loctite’s spray adhesive provides a good finish and superior bond. The biggest concern that we have with Loctite’s General Performance spray adhesive is that it might not be the strongest when compared to its competitors. Headliners with particularly bulky materials may need a heftier formula to achieve the best bond. That being said, Loctite makes its product available to a wide variety of users with all experience levels. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Headliner Adhesive Honorable Mention: Gorilla Heavy-Duty Spray Adhesive

