A Look at Powertrain Warranty Policies

People will often refer to a vehicle's powertrain without a second thought. It's been our experience that most actually don't understand what it is. That's especially true when it comes to understanding what's covered under a vehicle's powertrain warranty.

In plain and simple terms, a vehicle's powertrain consists of the engine, transmission, and the drive components that deliver the engine's power to the driven wheels. While they may sound similar, when someone talks about a vehicle's drivetrain, it's not the same thing as a powertrain. Drivetrains are just the parts of a vehicle that deliver the engine's power to the driven wheels.

As such, powertrain warranties are important to the overall health and longevity of your ride. Without it, if or when you encounter a mechanical issue within its powertrain, you'll be out of pocket to fix said issues, and these, unlike other issues, can be prohibitively expensive. Before you get lost in dealer-speak, The Drive wants to set you straight about what powertrain warranties are, what they cover, and what it means to your ownership.

What's Covered in a Powertrain Warranty?

Powertrain warranties are standard on every new car on sale today. There's no standard in what they cover, how long they last, or their terms and conditions. In fact, there are variations between manufacturers, between brands owned by the same company, as with GMC and Chevrolet, and even among a brand's own vehicle offerings.

The average new vehicle powertrain warranty is five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. As mentioned above, a vehicle's powertrain is its motor (electric, hybrid, or internal combustion), the transmission, and its drivetrain components that send the power from the motor to the driven wheels. A warranty varies from manufacturer to manufacturer as well as vehicle to vehicle. To illustrate this, here are the respective powertrain warranties for Ford and Genesis:

Five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. The extended coverage applies to:

Engine: all internal lubricated parts, cylinder block, cylinder heads, electrical fuel pump, powertrain control module, engine mounts, flywheel, injection pump, exhaust and intake manifolds, manifold bolts, oil pan, oil pump, seals and gaskets, engine thermostat, engine thermostat housing, timing chain cover, timing chain (gears or belt), turbocharger/supercharger unit, valve covers, water pump

Transmission: all internal parts, clutch cover, seals and gaskets, torque converter, transfer case (including all internal parts), transmission case, transmission mounts

Front-wheel drive: axle shafts, front bearings, seals and gaskets, universal and constant velocity joints

Rear-wheel drive: axle shafts, rear bearings, center support bearing, drive axle housing (including all internal parts), drive shaft, retainers, supports, seals and gaskets, universal and constant velocity joints

Four-wheel/all-wheel drive: axle shafts, bearings (front and rear), center support bearing, drive shafts, final drive housing (including all internal parts), automatic front-locking hubs (four-wheel drive), locking rings (four-wheel drive), seals and gaskets, universal and constant velocity joints

Five years or 60,000 miles

Covers most engine and transaxle components.

Covers repair or replacement of powertrain components (selected engine, transmission/transaxle, and 4WD components), originally manufactured or installed by Genesis that are defective in material or factory workmanship, under normal use and maintenance

Uproar.car — Around-the-Clock Coverage for Your Car

Uproar.car will cover your car for less, protecting you against expensive repairs from bumper to bumper. With a focus on customer care and no middleman to complicate repairs and claims, you’ll get easy coverage you can actually use. The plan even pays for itself. Uproar.car’s warranty coverage gives you exclusive access to discounts, auto concierge service, and a 100 percent online claims process. And with clear, upfront price quotes, you’ll know exactly what to expect when it comes to the cost. This coverage does not extend to some luxury vehicles, cars with more than 120,000 miles, and cars more than 10 years old.