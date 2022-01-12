A Look at Powertrain Warranty Policies
A comprehensive powertrain coverage will go far in protecting your car.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
BY The Drive Staff / LAST UPDATED ON January 12, 2022
People will often refer to a vehicle's powertrain without a second thought. It's been our experience that most actually don't understand what it is. That's especially true when it comes to understanding what's covered under a vehicle's powertrain warranty.
In plain and simple terms, a vehicle's powertrain consists of the engine, transmission, and the drive components that deliver the engine's power to the driven wheels. While they may sound similar, when someone talks about a vehicle's drivetrain, it's not the same thing as a powertrain. Drivetrains are just the parts of a vehicle that deliver the engine's power to the driven wheels.
As such, powertrain warranties are important to the overall health and longevity of your ride. Without it, if or when you encounter a mechanical issue within its powertrain, you'll be out of pocket to fix said issues, and these, unlike other issues, can be prohibitively expensive. Before you get lost in dealer-speak, The Drive wants to set you straight about what powertrain warranties are, what they cover, and what it means to your ownership.
What's Covered in a Powertrain Warranty?
Powertrain warranties are standard on every new car on sale today. There's no standard in what they cover, how long they last, or their terms and conditions. In fact, there are variations between manufacturers, between brands owned by the same company, as with GMC and Chevrolet, and even among a brand's own vehicle offerings.
The average new vehicle powertrain warranty is five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. As mentioned above, a vehicle's powertrain is its motor (electric, hybrid, or internal combustion), the transmission, and its drivetrain components that send the power from the motor to the driven wheels. A warranty varies from manufacturer to manufacturer as well as vehicle to vehicle. To illustrate this, here are the respective powertrain warranties for Ford and Genesis:
Ford
Five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. The extended coverage applies to:
- Engine: all internal lubricated parts, cylinder block, cylinder heads, electrical fuel pump, powertrain control module, engine mounts, flywheel, injection pump, exhaust and intake manifolds, manifold bolts, oil pan, oil pump, seals and gaskets, engine thermostat, engine thermostat housing, timing chain cover, timing chain (gears or belt), turbocharger/supercharger unit, valve covers, water pump
- Transmission: all internal parts, clutch cover, seals and gaskets, torque converter, transfer case (including all internal parts), transmission case, transmission mounts
- Front-wheel drive: axle shafts, front bearings, seals and gaskets, universal and constant velocity joints
- Rear-wheel drive: axle shafts, rear bearings, center support bearing, drive axle housing (including all internal parts), drive shaft, retainers, supports, seals and gaskets, universal and constant velocity joints
- Four-wheel/all-wheel drive: axle shafts, bearings (front and rear), center support bearing, drive shafts, final drive housing (including all internal parts), automatic front-locking hubs (four-wheel drive), locking rings (four-wheel drive), seals and gaskets, universal and constant velocity joints
Genesis
Five years or 60,000 miles
- Covers most engine and transaxle components.
- Covers repair or replacement of powertrain components (selected engine, transmission/transaxle, and 4WD components), originally manufactured or installed by Genesis that are defective in material or factory workmanship, under normal use and maintenance
Powertrain warranties often also last for longer periods than other OEM warranties, as other warranties, as in bumper-to-bumper warranties, only last on average three years or 36,000 miles. There are, of course, items excluded from powertrain warranties, but just as there are variations among warranties, so too are there differences on what's excluded. Read the fine print carefully and consider what is and isn't covered.
There are also caveats to the coverage, including the need for regular preventative maintenance. A warranty may be voided if you don’t practice proper upkeep, as well as modify your car in some way that is unapproved by the manufacturer.
Common Repair Costs
To better assess the value of a powertrain warranty and whether you should look at another manufacturer, it's necessary to understand average repair costs for powertrain items. This way, you can better understand if your included warranty will cover potentially large expenses or if you should look at another vehicle from another manufacturer.
- Engine. On average, rebuilding an engine costs roughly $2,500 to $4,000 in parts alone. Engine repairs also require a substantial amount of labor, adding to the cost of repair substantially as labor costs $80 to $100 an hour. And replacing an engine can cost far more than that.
- Transmission. The cost of repairing a transmission is usually upwards of $1,000. In most cases, it requires a replacement. A new transmission can cost you well into the multiple thousands of dollars while a rebuilt model will reduce that bill slightly. Labor is extra.
- Drivetrain. Axles, motor mounts, and other items within the drivetrain vary on price, but anything associated with it is never cheap. And, as always, labor is an additional piece of the puzzle.
FAQs
Q: What’s not included in a powertrain warranty?
A. Powertrain warranties include only the drivetrain, the engine, and the transmission and exclude all other parts of the vehicle.
Q: How long do powertrain warranties last?
A. The standard duration for a powertrain warranty is five years or 60,000 miles. Whichever milestone arrives first determines the end of the term.
Q. Is a powertrain warranty worth it?
A. It comes with your vehicle, so you really don't have a choice in the matter. You do have a choice in which automaker you choose and its respective powertrain warranty. Some are better than others. It depends on what you're looking for, what you need out of a vehicle, and how you use it. In the end, the research and good and bad of a powertrain warranty is up to you.
