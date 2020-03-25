Warranty In-Depth

Begin your research here and find out about the details of Ram’s (formerly Dodge Ram) CPO warranty. This type of warranty can provide peace of mind to potential Ram buyers. The Chrysler company offers coverage for repairs and replacements on Ram trucks so buyers can feel confident riding off the lot that the company will repair their truck if something major or minor goes wrong.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The CPO warranty that Chrysler extends to Ram owners covers all parts and assemblies for 3 months or 3,000 miles, whichever occurs first. This includes systems like the heating and cooling systems, which means the heater core, controls, and the A/C evaporator and condenser; the rear and front suspension parts; the electrical system, including the electronic door locks and windows and electronic control unit, (ECU), which is the computer that is responsible for overall engine operation; the brakes and anti-lock brake components; the instrumentation; the bumpers, liftgate, hood, and seats; and miscellaneous parts such as the radio/communication modules and all other parts except wear items like oil, tires (they have their own warranty), brakes, bulbs, windshield wipers, and spark plugs.

So, if one or more components fail, the CPO warranty covers them. You must maintain the vehicle properly (change the oil, etc.), not abuse it (no riding over curbs or using it to tow a freight car), nor use it for non-private purposes like postal delivery or as an Uber. But as long as you follow these guidelines, Chrysler covers any of the major components, bumper-to-bumper.

Note: Chrysler does not cover any parts or accessories you add to the truck, like a snowplow, trailer hitch, or winch. Also excluded are environmental mishaps like damage from tree sap, hail, or acid rain.

Powertrain Coverage

The CPO warranty extends the powertrain warranty to seven years and 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This provides peace of mind for all the parts and assemblies that transfer power from the engine to the wheels. Along with the engine, it also includes the transmission, the axles, wheel bearings, transaxles, and all gaskets, fluids, and seals.

The powertrain is the part of the car that allows it to do its main function: get you from point A to point B in your Ram. That is why it is good to have comprehensive warranty coverage on these all-important parts and assemblies. For seven years and 100,000 miles, Chrysler has your back on these main components.

Additional Coverage

Additional coverage Chrysler provides is mainly in the form of roadside assistance. This is part of the CPO warranty and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Roadside assistance frees you from worrying about your CPO vehicle not starting, towing, flat tires, or lockouts. It also means Chrysler provides a car rental allowance (loaner) coverage up to $35 per day for up to five days.

Another perk of the CPO warranty is the free Carfax vehicle history report that is included. A Carfax report shows you where the prior owners drove the Ram, when and where the maintenance was performed, and any accidents or safety recall repairs. The CPO also includes another benefit: a free, three-month SiriusXM satellite radio trial.